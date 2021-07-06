School contemplating starting offline classes

Troubled with the issue of lack of Internet access, the school management is planning to start offline classes for the students from the next month by strictly following the COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

Sources said in the last academic year too, the school had taken risk and started offline classes by taking the villagers into confidence. The offline classes were conducted for over six months last year, especially for Class 10 students. “There were no COVID cases in the village at that time and parents were ready to send their children to school,” the source said.

In a similar manner, the school is planning to conduct offline classes this academic year too. When asked, the headmaster, however, did not directly comment on the issue.

He said the parents are concerned about their children’s education and so are the teachers and added that in such a scenario, some bold decisions must be taken.