Online learner’s driving licence system hits roadblock on Day 1

Panaji: The state government’s initiative of issuing learner’s licence online, which began on Monday, hit a roadblock due to poor network connectivity and a technical glitch. As a result, not even a single application could be processed on the first day.

The transport department Monday launched the first-ever online learner’s licence system so that people need not visit a regional transport office or RTO to apply for a learner’s driving licence. However, the slow internet connection at the head office made the processing of such requests “painfully slow”.

Under this new initiative, applicants will undergo an online test based on a road safety video provided on the Parivahan-Sarathi portal and after completing the test successfully, the learner’s licence will be issued on the applicants’ computers or smart phones upon achieving the desired 60 per cent passing percentage.

The department, however, faced an issue on the first day with the upload and downloads speeds and could not process the learner’s licence applications on the Parivahan-Sarathi portal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways where the user has to apply and upload documents for the learner’s driving licence.

“The technical glitches are being resolved by our engineers. It was a chaos on the first day of the launch. Since it’s a new initiative, it is learnt only by trial and error method and by continuously working on the issue,” said a transport department official.

Parivahan-Sarathi has been developed for applying for driving licences and compilation of data with respect to vehicle registration and driving licences of all the states in state register and national register. Officials pointed out that they had to earlier log on to the Sarathi portal umpteen times daily for a variety of services including compilation and uploading of all scanned documents of data with respect to vehicle registration and driving licences onto a centralised server.

“We are facing many problems while processing the learner’s licence applications. As the online learner’s licence is a new e-service, some new error comes up, which is compounded by poor connectivity,” informed an RTO employee on condition of anonymity.

The transport department is already providing various online services like issue of special permit, temporary permit, new goods permit and renewal as well as renewal of authorisation. The government plans to offer more services online in the future.