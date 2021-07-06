Govt to declare wild boar as vermin

Panaji: The state government has begun the process to declare wild boar as a vermin.

Speaking to media on Monday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said he held a comprehensive review meeting of the forest department at the Secretariat in Porvorim and discussed about the various reforms to be initiated including e-governance initiatives, recruitments, forest rights cases and other issues including declaring wild boar as a vermin.

“The government has begun with the process to declare wild boar animal as vermin,” he said.

The Goa State Wildlife Board has already recommended to the National Wildlife Board (NWB) that wild boar be declared as vermin because of the damage the animal has caused to agriculture in the state.

On Forest rights Act, the Chief Minister said comprehensive deliberation on implementation of the Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers (Recognition of forest rights) Act, 2006 was also held during the meeting. “I have instructed the forest officials to expedite the process of settling forest rights claims in the state,” he said.

Sawant said the government has a plan to appoint agencies to carry out survey of land that has been claimed by tribals and other traditional forest dwellers.