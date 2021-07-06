Goa’s 200 mn tonnes of ore reserves to last for 20 years

Panaji: Goa, which is planning to identify new mineral blocks, presently has about 200 million tonnes of known iron ore reserves, a government source said on Monday.

The senior source said the 200 million tonnes of reserves can last for another 20 years depending on the pace of exploitation.

“If there is no overexploitation of the reserves, they can last for 20 years,” said the senior official. He said there are around 118 mining leases, which were not cancelled by the Supreme Court vide its order of February 7, 2018, by which 88 mining leases were quashed.

The official explained that the government has not been able to get the 118 iron ore leases working, as they face some or the other issue, with some for example not having a valid environmental clearance (EC), few without mining plan or located in eco-sensitive area etc.

The state government is now looking at the auction route to restart mining activities after closure of the industry for more than three years. For this, it has decided to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL) for the purpose of identifying new mineral blocks.

The auctions will be conducted by the Goa Mining Corporation, an entity floated by the state government. “The MoU with MECL is on track and the signing function is expected to take place in the state shortly,” said the senior source. He said funding for identifying the new mineral blocks is likely to be from the National Mineral Exploration Trust and partially by the state.”

Under the proposed MoU with MECL, the Mumbai-based company will identify iron ore reserves and blocks will be demarcated and if there are no legal disputes, the blocks will be put up for auction.

Meanwhile, a mining industry stakeholder has said that identification of mineral blocks must not be limited to only iron ore but also include other minerals present in the state.

Urging expanding the scope of indentifying mineral blocks, mine owner Haresh Melwani of Nathurmal mines, Harvalem, Sankhali, said the state must also permit exploration by private sector companies so that they can sell their data to larger mining corporations. Melwani said that for exploration of new mineral blocks, the current land revenue code needs amendment as “most of the land in the state is privately owned.”