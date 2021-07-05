South district hospital preparing for third wave

Training of staff including doctors commences

Margao: The South Goa District Hospital (SGDH), designated as one of the two COVID-19 hospitals in the state, has taken up training of its staff to prepare for the expected third wave of COVID, which according to experts is more likely to affect children.

The hospital has been holding training sessions for the doctors and nurses on how to handle COVID cases in children. From adjusting ventilators to specific treatments for children, the medical staff has been briefed and informed of protocols and systems that should be put in place in anticipation of the third wave.

South Goa District Hospital nodal officer Dr Rajesh Patil said necessary measures are being taken. “Our preparation for the third wave is going on as the second wave is now coming under control. We have set up a paediatric ward and six neonatal care units. Doctors and nurses are being trained on the specific paediatric care techniques. We have done an audit of all the ventilators in the hospital and also taken up their maintenance. We have also worked on how to adjust the ventilators for paediatric care. The SGDH has an ICU (intensive care unit), ITU (intensive treatment unit) and a high dependence unit of five beds near the casualty ward where serious cases can be admitted immediately. This unit will help to stabilise the patient and then be allowed to shift to the ICU or ITU and, therefore, reduce any delay in treatment,” he said.

Senior paediatrician and nodal officer Dr Ira Almeida, meanwhile, informed of the expected risk. “We know that in the third wave, children are the ones who will be at risk the most. We are focussing on training all the staff to recognise patients who come with COVID, especially children. We expect that majority of the children will have a mild disease. Three to five per cent will require admission and at this stage we are also worried about a condition called MISC, which occurs about two to six weeks after COVID infection. Since we had the COVID peak in the second week of May, we are expecting patients with this condition to come now. These children will present with fever and rash or other systems involved and history of COVID. These are potentially dangerous conditions but if recognised early, the outcome is good,” she said.

Since the start of the second wave of the pandemic, around 5,200 patients were admitted to the SGDH and administered treatment. The focus now on these patients is for the post-COVID treatment.

“Our focus is currently also on post-COVID care because COVID patients take up to three months to recover fully. We have seen post-COVID patients with cases of pulmonary fibrosis, breathlessness, fever and other problems. Post COVID Ayush centre is also functioning well at the hospital where patients are suggested better breathing exercises. In addition to allopathy, aryurvedic treatment is also given,” said Dr Patil.

He also said swab samples of patients with re-infections, severe conditions and those who have been infected despite receiving both doses of the vaccine are being sent for genomic sequencing. “We have seen that there are cases where patients are showing re-infections. So we have started genomic sequencing in such cases to check for new variants so that we can keep a track of them. Swabs collected of patients with severe infection or infection even after receiving both doses of vaccine are also sent for sequencing,” he said.