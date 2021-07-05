Govt will plant 1 lakh trees at Mopa: CM

Says skill centre will be set up for providing training to Pernem youths

Mapusa: Stating that “the government is completing all important projects in the Pernem taluka,” the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that a skill centre to train youths will be set up at the Mopa airport, and it will be made operational in September.

Sawant also said that the government will plant 1 lakh trees at Mopa with the help of the central government.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering after he unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of a foundation stone for a lift irrigation project at Mopa recently.

Sawant said that skill centre will be set up to provide training to the youths from Pernem.

Initially, a scrutiny interview will be held, followed by six months’ training, he said

“A committee will be chaired by Dy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar, which will also have representatives from each panchayat, and will be monitored by director of aviation, who will monitor employment and business opportunities to the people in Pernem,” Sawant said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Pernem MLA Manohar Ajgaonkar, North Goa Collector Ajit Roy, ZP member Seema Khadpe, chief engineer Pramod Badami, and biodiversity project chairperson Pallavi Raut were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering further, Sawant said that “environmentalists did not plant a single tree at Mopa. Many NGOs, and environmentalists opposed the Mopa project just because we required to cut 50,000 trees.”

“The government is planting 5 lakh trees all over the state, and in that we will be planting 1 lakh trees at Mopa with the help of the central government,” he said.

Ajgaonkar said that the government has taken various initiatives in the agricultural sector.

“The residents of Pernem would be given first preference in the employment opportunities created at the greenfield airport, which is still in the early stages of construction,” he said.

Chief engineer Badami informed that under the lift irrigation project around 60 hectares of land will be covered, and around 150-200 families will benefit from the project.