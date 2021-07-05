Mickky to contest 2022 Assembly polls

‘My plan will be out in a fortnight’

Margao: Former legislator Francisco Pacheco alias Mickky on Sunday announced that he will contest the forthcoming 2022 state assembly elections. He said he will reveal his action plan in the next two weeks.

Speaking to media persons at his office in Betalbatim, Pacheco said he has a scheduled visit to Delhi next week and would come out with a plan in two weeks’ time.

“Politics is going to start from now. I have a visit to Delhi and will be back soon. In the next two weeks, people of Goa will see me and my plan. There will be no alliance; I am against any alliance with parties. If a party wants to ally, let them merge their party rather than have horse trading,” he said.

Stating that Goans are fed up with what has happened in the state since the last elections, Pacheco said, “People have experienced what the ten MLAs have done by joining BJP and they don’t trust them. At the (election) time, it was said alliance was done because of Parrikar, but today this will not be possible. Today the situation is such that there is no particular party that can form the government. One cannot tell who will form the next government. The voters know who can make a change, if elected, and they know which person will work after being elected,” said Pacheco.

When asked whether he will join the Congress party, Pacheco did not give a clear reply but instead said that he was “not against Congress but the party is on the verge of ‘going out’”.