Restaurants may run with 50% capacity

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the government is contemplating granting some relief to restaurateurs by allowing them to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

“The government is contemplating giving some relief to the restaurant owners. We may allow them to operate with 50 per cent capacity,” he said.

All Goa Bar and Restaurant Owners Association had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, urging him that the restaurants and bars be allowed to open following COVID-19 protocols.

The association has also demanded tax relief during the lockdown period.

The government has extended the ongoing statewide curfew till 7 am on July

12, 2021 while granting more relaxations to shopkeepers to remain open from 7 am to 6 pm.

Under the present guidelines issued for the statewide curfew, which will be in force till 7 am on July 5, shops are allowed to open from 6 am to 3 pm.