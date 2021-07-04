Over 600 people to speak at CZMP hearings

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Over 600 people have registered with the environment department to speak at public hearings on the draft coastal zone management plan, which will be held from July 8 in Panaji and Margao.

As many as 500 people have registered themselves to speak at the hearing for the South Goa district to be held at the SGPDA ground, Margao. The balance names are for the North Goa district hearing to be held at Campal Parade ground in Panaji.

June 30 was the last day for registration; participants who did not register for speaking can do on-spot registration at the venue on July 8 between 10 am and 2 pm.

According to the SOP issued by the department, the pre-registered speakers will be allowed to speak as per the sequence of receipt of the registration. Those who make on-spot registration will be allowed to make their submissions thereafter.

Each speaker will get duration of maximum 15 minutes, and in case the speaker is not available at the particular slot when his/her name is announced then he/she will not be given opportunity again and slot will be forfeited.

Those participants, who are unable to attend the public hearing, will be allowed to submit all their concern/objections/representations in writing and submit at the desk set up at the venue till the completion of hearing.

Interestingly there is no capping on the number of participants as the National Green Tribunal has mandated that representations of all sections of affected people should be ensured, and that the public hearing may be continued for more than one day.

The speeches of participants shall also be strictly restricted only to the matter in question and shall not contain any political or personal criticism of any nature.

The speakers/participants shall abide by the directions of the chairperson, and his/her decisions and rulings shall be final and binding in all matters related to conduct and proceedings of the public hearing.

The department will continue hearings for any number of days till the time all those who have registered to speak put forth their views.

It is likely that the hearings may not go smoothly as the department has not completed the compilation of compared and examined individual draft coastal maps submitted by local bodies.

The maps are yet to be incorporated into the draft CZMP prepared by the Chennai based agency.