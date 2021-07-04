Govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to kin of COVID-19 victims

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state government has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each, a one-time financial assistance, to the families of those who lost their lives due

to COVID-19.

Under this scheme, only one claim per family will be accepted from husband/wife or dependent children of the victim, and in case spouse is not alive then any major dependent can apply or if there are no such major dependents then legal guardian of minor dependent can apply.

As per the eligibility criteria, the family’s annual income should not exceed Rs 8 lakh and the applicant should be resident of Goa for 15 years.

As per the scheme, the amount will be deposited in the joint account of all family members or in the individual saving account of minor(s) dependent with condition that the money can be withdrawn only after the minor attains 18 years

of age.

The application can be collected from the social welfare department, and at the time of submission, the applicant must attach death certificate of victim, medical certificate showing death occurred due to COVID-19 and the medical report should have reference of the RTPCR/RAT report of any ICMR-authorised laboratory and also income certificate issued

by competent authority or notarised affidavit declaring family annual income not exceeding

Rs 8 lakh.

In addition, the applicant should also provide his/her 15 years residence certificate, AADHAR card and election card; AADHAR card, election card, birth and death certificates of victim need to be attached at the time of submission of the application.

The amount will be released after verifying and confirming the eligibility as per the documents received from

the applicants.

About 3,069 deaths have occurred due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Goa in

March last year.