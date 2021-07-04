Goans have realised that voting for Congress is same as voting for BJP: AAP

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s national spokesperson Raghav Chaddha, on Saturday, said that “today, Goans have taken three pledges – they will never vote for the 13 MLAs who betrayed them and sold their votes, they will boycott the Congress and they will defeat the BJP.”

Addressing the media, Chaddha in the presence of Rahul Mhambre, Surel Tilve, Pratima Coutinho Dr Godinho, Melagres de Chandor said that “Goans have now realised that voting for Congress is the same as voting for the BJP, and Goans have also realised that voting for BJP is the same as voting for Congress. They destroyed the legacy of stalwart politicians like Bahusaheb Bandodkar, Manohar Parrikar and Jack de Sequeira.”

He further said that “in 2017, something unprecedented happened in the history of Goa wherein Congress party got 17 seats, BJP got 13. And, the party that was given the mandate did not form the government, and instead BJP manipulated and bought MLAs to form the government. These MLAs said they wanted to align with BJP under Parrikar’s vision. This was a complete betrayal of Goans’ mandate.”

“Goans will not stand for this betrayal. Goa does not want BJP and does not want Congress. This time BJP karyakartas will not vote for BJP or Congress workers for Congress. This time Goans do not require either BJP or Congress as they do not want to get betrayed again,” he added.

The Delhi MLA further said that “the AAP would go alone in the forthcoming assembly elections in the state of Goa in 2022,”

But while replying to a query on alliance with like-minded parties, he said that “it is too early to comment on it,” and added that “our present focus is to serve the needy Goans with ration.”

“We will reply to your question at an appropriate time but the AAP is the party with limited resources working for the welfare of Goans when the ghost of COVID is haunting us. So, we will do what is within our limits,” he added.

The AAP launched historical political campaign ‘LetsCleanGoaPolitics.org,’ where ‘Goans can go and take a pledge to vote out the MLAs who hopped from Congress to BJP and to boycott both Congress and BJP.’

The AAP came down heavily on the 10 Congress MLAs who defected to the BJP, and criticised the BJP for “indulging in horse-trading” and betraying the voters who voted against these MLAs.

“This campaign will go on for a few weeks but it is going to be a mega campaign and AAP will take it to each and every nook and corner of the remote villages of state,” Chaddha said.

He further said that AAP helpline has not only become COVID helpline but of late it has become lifeline of needy Goans.