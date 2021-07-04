COVID-19 claims seven more lives in state

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The deadly pandemic claimed seven more lives in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 3,069 in Goa.

The state recorded 169 new COVID-19 cases with the positivity rate of 4.81 per cent on Saturday.

As per the details shared by the directorate of health services, a total of 20 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, and during the same period 22 new patients were admitted in the COVID facilities across

the state.

As on Saturday, Goa has 2,129 active COVID-19 cases, the DHS, has however, not provided the health centre-wise breakup of these active cases.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,67,272, of which 1,62,074 patients have defeated the deadly disease.