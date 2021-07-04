Cong calls for activation of intranet facility

NT NETWORK

Margao

The Congress party, on Saturday criticised the state government over the poor internet service for the students undergoing online education as it called for the activation of the intranet optic fibre network facility to solve the problem.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Pallavi Bhagat in a press statement said that the government was playing with students’ future.

“Today, students in remote areas as well as in the city areas are facing difficulty in attending online classes due to non-availability of internet network. This government did not prepare an academic action plan in the last one and half year after the outbreak of the COVID pandemic. The issue of poor network connectivity had come to the fore in the last academic year, but the BJP government did not take any corrective steps to solve the problem. The lethargic approach of the government has resulted in sufferings and pain for the students, parents as well as the teachers,” she said.

In August last year, the Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat had urged the government to fully activate the intranet optic fibre network facility. “The intranet optic fibre cable network under Goa Broadband is available in each government department. Most of the local television channels are using the same network. It seems this government is deliberately not fully activating and expanding the available intranet network service in Goa,” she said.