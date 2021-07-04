Coast is clear for CRZ violations

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

Panaji

The Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority has been lacking in experienced, trained and well-qualified experts to handle CRZ violations, which has given rise to mushrooming of illegal structures in the state.

And to cap it all, the environment department, which is the parent organisation for the GCZMA, has not even constituted a supervisory body of experts to monitor the functioning of the coastal monitoring body.

Had there been a supervisory body then it would have helped in successful enforcement of coastal regulation zone rules, bringing down outright violations.

In the absence of experts at the GCZMA and a supervisory body, there has been a rise in CRZ violation cases, which often find their way to the National Green Tribunal.

The GCZMA has been under fire for taking selective action against CRZ norm violators, and for not having monitoring mechanism in place. The NGT recently rapped the authority for acting only on complaints, allowing to flourish a large number of illegal

structures.

It has come to fore that expert members of the GCZMA do not have required expertise in navigation, coastal ecology, fisheries science, geomorphology, hydrodynamics or understanding of interactions between sea and seashore.

Knowledgeable sources maintained that the authority has not appointed a marine expert or roped in an NIO scientist.

The GCZMA does not have people with working experience in coastal morphology and related aspects, which has weakened the defence of stakeholders’ interests.

There is a need for a strong supervisory body of experts from the NIO, the land and survey department and knowledgeable officials from panchayats department to oversee functioning of the GCZMA and to provide expert advice to the authority.

It is pertinent to note here that the state government also usually does not appoint well-qualified and experienced officers from the field of environment to head the environment department.

Only IAS officers are appointed to head the department. They do not understand the nitty-gritty of environmental issues, and seek transfer from the department within six months or one year after taking charge.

Some incumbent GCZMA members come from backgrounds in civil engineering and law, while one member has footing in environment regulations.

The lack of knowledge of CRZ provisions, coastal ecosystems and administrative procedures has made it difficult for the GCZMA members to trace and identify CRZ violations.

Many a times complaints are of technical nature; these expert members find it difficult to understand and fathom the complaints.

Expert assessments would have helped the authority in disposing of CRZ violation cases expeditiously and with much clarity, understanding and strict adherence of the CRZ notification.