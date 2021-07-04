BJP confident of winning assembly polls with majority: C T Ravi

NT NETWORK

Margao

The national general secretary and Goa desk in-charge of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) C T Ravi, on Saturday, said that the party will follow the procedure laid down while selecting the candidates for the forthcoming assembly elections in

the state.

Speaking to the media, in the presence of the state party unit president Sadanand Tanawade, MP Vinay Tendulkar, Deputy CM Chandrakant Kavlekar and Narendra Sawaikar, Ravi said, “Once they (referring to the 10 legislators) joined the BJP, they are now of the BJP. There is no difference between them and the other BJP legislators. However, all have to follow the same process laid down by the BJP for the ticket. The state election committee will forward the names of the ticket aspirants, sitting legislators, to the parliamentary board

for selection.”

He launched e-book of the party activities and development carried out in the state.

Ravi, who addressed the South Goa district BJP committees at the party’s Margao office said that “the legislators and all the ministers are doing their job responsibly.”

“The party will be following the internal methods also before declaring the tickets to the aspirants,”

he added.

He said that the BJP has won the local elections in the state after the 10 legislators joined the party, and added that the party is confident of winning the forthcoming

assembly elections with a majority.

He said that various issues will be discussed including the elections during the South Goa district committee meeting.

Ravi, praising the Modi government at the Centre said that the Centre has short-term and long-term plans to reduce the

petrol prices.

“When the petrol prices at the international market come down, the prices of petrol will be less. The government is seized of the matter,” he said while responding to a media query on the high petrol prices.

Tanawade said the e-book will be available on the party website.