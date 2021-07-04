BJP confident of winning assembly polls with majority: C T Ravi

BJP Goa desk in-charge C T Ravi addressing the media on the occasion of the launching of party’s e-book at the district office, Margao, on Saturday. Also seen are the BJP state unit president Sadanand Tanawade, Commissioner for NRI Affairs Narendra Sawaikar, Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar, and Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavalekar.

NT NETWORK

Margao

The  national  general secretary and  Goa desk in-charge of  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) C T Ravi, on  Saturday, said  that the party will follow the procedure laid down while selecting the candidates for the forthcoming assembly elections in
the  state.

Speaking to the media, in the presence of the state party unit president  Sadanand  Tanawade, MP  Vinay Tendulkar, Deputy CM Chandrakant  Kavlekar and  Narendra Sawaikar,  Ravi said, “Once they (referring to the 10 legislators)  joined  the BJP, they are  now of  the BJP. There is no difference between  them and the other BJP legislators. However, all have to follow the same process laid down by the  BJP for the ticket.  The state  election committee will  forward the names of the  ticket aspirants, sitting legislators, to the parliamentary board
for selection.”

He launched e-book of the  party activities and development carried out in the state.

Ravi,  who  addressed the South Goa district  BJP committees at  the party’s Margao office said  that “the legislators and  all the ministers are doing their job responsibly.”  

“The party will  be following the internal methods also  before declaring the  tickets to the aspirants,” 
he added.   

He said that the  BJP has won the local elections in the  state  after the  10 legislators joined the party, and added that the party is confident of winning the forthcoming
assembly elections with a majority.

He said  that various issues will be discussed including the elections during the South Goa district committee meeting.

Ravi, praising the Modi government at the Centre said that  the  Centre has  short-term and long-term plans to  reduce the
petrol prices.

“When the  petrol prices at the  international market come down, the prices of petrol will be less. The government is seized of the matter,” he said while responding to a media  query on the high petrol prices.

Tanawade  said the e-book will be available on the party website.  

