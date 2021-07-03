Online education wobbles on its way to rural Ponda

NIRGOSH GAUDE | NT

Ponda

The unreachable online classes have been robbing the joy of learning for the students from several villages of Ponda taluka, which has been bogged down by the poor Internet connectivity.

Of the total 46 high schools in the taluka, 41 fall under rural areas. Some 30 per cent of students from the 41 rural high schools have been finding it difficult to link up to the online education.

Students from almost all the 19 villages in the taluka have been affected by the erratic Internet connectivity: parts of Shiroda, Marcaim, Priol, Querim, Nirankal, Bethoda, Verem-Vagurme and Borim have been worst affected.

Students from these areas have been moving out of their houses to get proper network.

Areas with worst Internet connectivity in the taluka are the Shiroda assembly constituency – Paz, Nirankal, Torla, Panchwadi; the Marcaim assembly constituency – Parampai, Karnzale, Ladewado and Malwado, and the Priol assembly constituency – Kunkolim, Magilwada-Priol, Kokanwado-Karmale, Nallem-Keri, Velkashi and Verem-Wagurme.

In some remote localities of these villages, villagers have identified spots where network is satisfactory, which has somehow helped the students get on to online education.

It is pertinent to note here that it is not only the students who have been hit hard by the poor Internet connectivity. Schools from some villages too have been grappling with the issues.

Teachers have been forced to teach from home, or from some locations where the internet is accessible.

Most schools in the taluka depend on broadband Internet services, but if the network conks out then online classes are suspended.

Factoring in all these network issues, most schools in the taluka have focused on sending recorded videos to students via social media apps.

Teachers say that conduct of online classes using Google Meet or other platforms entails high speed network; unfortunately most of the students do not get the required network.

Hence prerecorded videos come handy for the students and teachers as well.

The unaffordability of the parents to buy the expensive smartphone has been another hurdle for the students.

Some students don’t own smartphones; some of them have been forced to share the gadget with their siblings. Or they have to fall back upon their parents’ mobile phones.

Many parents with two or three school-going children have been compelled to buy only one mobile phone. And the siblings have been sharing the gadget, which oftentimes affects their study.

Dinesh Naik, headmaster of the Navdurga High school, Marcaim, discloses that his school sees only 30 per cent attendance in online classes due to the network issues, as most of the students live in remote areas of Marcaim village.

Consequently sending printed material to the students is preferred option for same schools.

Headmistress of the Mangueshi-based Wagle High School Mithasha Aigal says that there has been on an average 75 per cent attendance for each online class of her school.

Nevertheless teachers have been sending prerecorded videos to students through WhatsApp.