Jabs today for people without ID cards

Panaji

The health services directorate in association with the North Goa collectorate will facilitate COVID-19 vaccination of persons without prescribed identity cards in Bardez and Tiswadi talukas through the CoWIN portal at two centres on Saturday.

As per the SOP issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare, such people include nomads (including sadhu/saints from various religions), prison inmates, inmates in mental health institutions, citizens in old-age homes, roadside beggars, people residing in rehabilitation centres/camps and any other identified eligible persons, aged 18 years or more, and not having any of the prescribed individual photo ID cards.

The vaccination of such people has been scheduled on Saturday at the Don Bosco High School Panaji for Tiswadi taluka and at

the Assagao village panchayat for Bardez taluka.

A meeting with the deputy collector, the mamlatdars and officials from the labour department and police was held on Friday and necessary instructions were issued to them asking them to ensure that all such people are brought to the inoculation centres.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, state immunisation officer Dr Rajendra Borkar said that approximately 200 people who are without ID cards are expected to be inoculated at each of these centres.

He informed that as per the directions of the government even Nepalese can get vaccinated by visiting these two centres.