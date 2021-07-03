Drugs case: bail plea of Nigerian national rejected

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Additional Sessions Judge-1, Panaji, rejected the bail application of Nigerian national Mikel Okoro (35), who was arrested by the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Goa police.

Okoro was arrested in April this year wherein 14.43 grams suspected to be ecstasy powder and 9.59 grams suspected to be heroin, total worth around Rs 2.23 lakh were seized during the raid in Calangute.

The investigating officer objected the bail application on the grounds that Okoro is not having valid travel documents (original passport and valid visa).

“It is further the case of the prosecution that in absence of valid identity and place of residence, it will be difficult to secure the presence of the applicant for trial and I agree to this submission of P. P. (public prosecutor),” observed Shabnam Shaikh, Additional Sessions Judge-1(FTC).

The bail was also objected on the ground that the applicant is not having livelihood other than this illegal narcotic drugs business and if he is released, there is every possibility that he would commit similar offences in future.

According to the police, Okoro has another case under NDPS Act which is also for commercial quantity and the trial is pending. The drug for which Okoro is arrested is a commercial quantity and attracts rigors of Section 37 of the NDPS Act.

“I agree to the submissions of the prosecution that based on the facts and circumstances of this present case the applicant should not be released on bail,” observed Shabnam Shaikh, Additional Sessions Judge-1(FTC).