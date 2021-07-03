Digital fare meters will be installed in all taxis by Oct 31, HC told

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Director of Transport in an affidavit filed before the High Court of Bombay at Goa has given an undertaking that digital fare meters will be installed in all the Taxis by October 31.

The High Court accepted the timeline submitted by the director of transport and said that accordingly, the Director, consistent with his statements will have to act in the matter and if necessary cancel the permissions. Thereafter, even the steps will have to be taken to ensure that the taxi owners whose permissions have been cancelled, stop plying their taxis.

The High Court observations came on a contempt petition filed by the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa which had originally filed a petition back in 2016 and based on which the Goa government had pledged to have the meters installed in the year 2020.

The Court while expressing its displeasure during an earlier hearing had given the government ‘one final chance’ to set things right.

It may be noted that the High Court had during an earlier hearing pulled up the state government for failing to complete the installation of digital meters for taxis despite giving various assurances and deadlines to the court that it will be done.

The High Court had said, “According to us, this work of installing digital meters in taxis should have been completed long ago not only in terms of the directions issued by us but also the assurances given in the contempt proceedings. The implementation of our orders cannot be postponed or for that matter avoided based upon the reason now stated.”