BJP parliamentary board will decide on nominees, says CT Ravi

BJP national general secretary and Goa desk-in-charge C T Ravi on Friday said that only parliamentary board of the BJP can decide on candidature of BJP leaders for the 2022 state assembly polls.

Responding to questions from media persons over some BJP leaders declaring themselves  as candidates for the polls, Ravi  said the parliamentary  board will take a call on the candidature factoring in winnability and groundwork done by the aspirants.

There is no harm in aspiring for party nomination, but an aspirant  himself or herself  cannot declare the candidature for the polls,  the central BJP leader said,  while speaking on the sidelines of a programme held at the BJP’s North Goa office at Mapusa. 

State BJP president Sadanand Tanavade also spoke on the occasion, highlighting on the procedure for declaring party candidates  for elections.

