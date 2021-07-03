Herculean task of 10,000 govt jobs

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Although Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has been dangling the carrot of 10,000 government jobs in the next six months, it appears that it will be a Herculean task for the government as the generation and completion of the recruitment process for the large number of jobs will take more than six months.

Moreover the coronavirus pandemic situation is yet to normalise: in fact fears of third wave of the pandemic continue to lurk, raising questions on the tall promise of 10,000 government jobs.

There have been a large numbers of vacant posts in over 20-25 departments. However, hardly any of these departments have advertised the posts.

It is learnt that except for recruitment of police constables, all other departments are yet to set the ball rolling for filling the

vacancies.

Sources in the state administration explained that recruitment takes at least six months to complete the process – advertising the posts, receiving the applications, scrutinising the applications received, sending call letters for exams and for interviews and finalising the results.

For more than four years the state government could not fill up the posts in a

big way in the wake of the ban on mass recruitment imposed in November 2016.

Political observers maintained the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party wants to woo the youth with the jobs, setting its sight on the 2022 assembly polls.

However, the BJP’s recruitment strategy could run into rough weather of administrative procedures: it will not be an easy task to fill up 10,000 posts in the next six months.

Besides the pandemic, the weak financial position of the state treasury could spoil the BJP game plan.

It is pertinent to note that the government has made the Goa Staff Selection Commission non-functional before it could carry out recruitment process for departments. The government has given powers to the concerned departments to fill up the various posts.

Furthermore ruling MLAs and ministers do understand that it would be difficult to face the people especially the youth, if they fail to provide government jobs to them.