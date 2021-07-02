Vishwajit assures to address issue of ‘poor internet connectivity’

NT NETWORK

Valpoi

Valpoi MLA and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, on Thursday, assured to address the issue of poor internet connectivity in rural areas, and added that poor internet connectivity is the biggest hurdle for the students attending the online classes.

Rane said that all efforts are on to see that rural students of Sattari and Usgao now attend online classes without hindrance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also assured that the work on installation of a mobile tower in Nagargao panchayat area will commence within 10 days.

On Tuesday, students from Nagargao panchayat had staged a march in protest outside the BSNL office, Valpoi, claiming that they have no internet connectivity, and so facing hurdle in their virtual classroom learning.

Rane said that the issue pertaining to BSNL network connectivity will be resolved on a priority.

“I have taken up the issue pertaining to mobile network connectivity with the GM of BSNL, and have requested to take prompt action on the same. We shall be having a meeting with all members of Nagargao village panchayat in this regard along with representatives of BSNL and Jio company,” he said.

He further said that “connectivity issue persists in different parts of Goa and he shall be requesting the Chief Minister to take it up with the BSNL independently.”

“We are confident that BSNL will resolve the issue at the earliest so that the students from Valpoi and Usgao get connectivity and can continue with their online studies. Issues can be resolved if somebody from the respective wards of the panchayat bring it to our notice. Connectivity is needed for an hour as students have to pursue online education. I have taken up this issue with the Chief Minister, asking him to take up the matter with central authority and BSNL so that the connectivity issue is resolved. It will surely benefit the students from rural Goa,” Rane said over phone.

A member of Nagargao village panchayat, Parag Khadilkar said, “Rane’s push will surely put various mobile network companies into action to resolve the issue not only in Sattari but the entire Goa, wherever the students are facing the hurdle of network connectivity.”