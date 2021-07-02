Collector asked to identify site to rehabilitate displaced Bambolim kiosk operators

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Following criticism from various quarters over the demolition of kiosks outside the Goa Medical College and Hospital Complex, Bambolim, the Chief Minister Pramod

Sawant directed North Goa Collector to identify a suitable site to rehabilitate the displaced kiosk operators.

After the demolition of kiosks located outside the GMC Complex, St Andre MLA Francisco Silveira and St Cruz MLA Antonio ‘Tony’ Fernandes met the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Speaking to the reporters, the Chief Minister said that kiosks and vendors outside the GMC complex were obstructing

smooth movement of ambulances.

Sawant said that he has directed the North Goa Collector to chalk out a proper plan along with GMC officials to relocate Goan kiosks and rehabilitate fruit vendors, who are displaced after the demolition.

“They will be given suitable place for kiosks where there is no traffic congestion so that ambulances that pass by move smoothly,” he added.

St Andre MLA Silveira said that the Chief Minister had assured that the demolition would not

be carried out on Thursday.

“However, due to some confusion demolition was took place,” he said.

Silveira added that now, the Chief Minister has assured us that the government will rehabilitate the displaced vendors and kiosk operators on a suitable place.

St Cruz MLA Fernandes said that 15 vendors were from his constituency and 35 were from the St Andre constituency.