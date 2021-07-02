Allow reopening of bars, restaurants: AGBROA

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Bar and restaurant owners in the state, on Thursday, demanded that they should be allowed to reopen their establishments.

The All Goa Bar & Restaurant Owners Association (AGBROA) said that “the state government should wake up and allow operations of all establishments to avoid panic among owners of bars and restaurants.”

According to the association, bar and restaurant businesses were badly affected by the lockdown last year and the curfew this year.

“Our businesses have come to a standstill without any relief. Ours is the only business, owned 90 per cent by Goans. Owners are desperate and are ready to rent out and even sell their ancestral business to anyone. No relief has been considered in any form for our business. It looks that running a bar and restaurant is a crime in the society of Goa,” said members of the association.

Michael Carrasco, president of AGBROA, pointed out that last year, establishments were officially closed for six months and this year for three months so far.

“Over and above the government has increased the licence fees, hiked excise rates, imposed separate charges for AC and non-AC premises and now also changed the rules to charge bars and restaurants as per area of operation. How does the government expect we Goans to survive?” asked Carrasco.

He said that “shack owners, migrants, labour, etc have been given relief in some way or the other and bar owners also need to be given similar relief.”

The AGBROA said that the fish markets are open, malls are open, wholesale liquor shops are open but bars are closed.

“We are ready to follow all SOPs imposed by the government. Why should we suffer the wrath of COVID? Since the positive cases and death rates have reduced the government should consider opening of our business to avoid distress sale, closure and renting out to non-Goans,” said the president of AGBROA.

The bar and restaurant owners body added that more than monetary losses there are job losses as the industry is an employer of unskilled and skilled labour.

“Due to the closure of bars and restaurants all other subsidiary businesses of vegetable, meat, fruit, fish vendors etc are affected in the state. There is also psychological distress in the society,” said the ABBROA.