231 more cases of COVID detected

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Goa, on Thursday, registered 231 new cases of COVID-19 with the positivity rate of 5.28 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,060 as six more patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

As per the details shared by the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), a total of 12 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours and during the same period 19 new patients were admitted in the COVID facilities across the state.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,66,920, of which 2,278 are active cases while 1,61,582 patients have recovered from the disease.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of urban health centres stand as follows: Margao- 142 cases, Vasco – 69 cases, Panaji- 80 cases and Mapusa – 77 cases.

While the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 111 cases, Bicholim – 72 cases, Pernem – 56 cases, Valpoi – 48 cases, Curchorem – 85 cases and Canacona – 90 cases.

And, the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 36 cases, Betki – 41 cases, Candolim- 97 cases, Cansarvanem – 25 cases, Colvale – 47 cases, Corlim – 63 cases, Chimbel – 76 cases, Siolim – 77 cases, Porvorim- 93 cases, Mayem – 17 cases, Balli – 33 cases, Cansaulim – 60 cases, Chinchinim – 44 cases, Cortalim – 102 cases, Curtorim – 65 cases, Loutolim – 66 cases, Marcaim – 23 cases, Quepem – 79 cases, Sanguem – 88 cases, Shiroda- 72 cases, Dharbandora – 86 cases, Ponda – 132 cases and Navelim – 26 cases.