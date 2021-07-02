17-yr-old raped, assaulted; accused absconding

NT NETWORK

Margao

A 17-year-old girl from Salcete was allegedly raped and assaulted by a 22-year-old youth, identified as Rahim Khan, informed Margao police.

Police said that the victim girl attempted to commit suicide when the alleged accused refused to marry her.

As per police, the alleged accused is absconding and efforts are on to arrest him.

Police suspect the involvement of the victim’s mother in the matter and is likely to register an offence against her as well, who is said to be in Mumbai.

According to Margao police, based on a complaint, sub inspector Vibhawari Gaunker has registered the offence under section 376 of IPC for alleged rape, 323 of IPC (causing hurt), 305 for abetment to commit suicide and section 109 of IPC.

Margao police have also booked the main accused under section 8 of Goa Children’s Act and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Margao police said that the alleged accused Rahim developed friendship with the girl and promised to marry her, adding that, she was raped by the alleged accused at different places in Salcete, thereby resulting in her pregnancy.

Police said that when Rahim refused to marry her she resorted to ingesting ‘poison’. She was admitted in Goa Medical College (GMC) and Hospital, Bambolim.

Margao police said the investigation into the case is in progress and they will record the statement of the victim’s mother and collect other evidence.