Treatment of hazardous waste to begin soon at Pissurlem

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Treatment of hazardous waste for the first time will commence in the state as a landfill site for disposing the hazardous waste is set to start functioning at the Pissurlem Industrial Estate.

The Goa State Pollution Control Board at its 147th meeting decided to give consent to Ponda Envocare Ltd, a private company in waste management services, to operate the secure landfill site at the industrial estate in plot no. 5 and 5A.

The GSPCB nod, however, is for an initial period of six months.

The consent to operate is granted under the Air Act and the Water Act, and under the recommendations of the technical advisory committee of the board.

The secure landfill site, which has a capacity of 25,000 metric tonne of landfill per annum, is on the land of the Goa

Industrial Development Corporation at the Pissurlem Industrial Estate; and the allotment was made in December 2020.

It is pertinent to note that the state has already crossed the December 2020 deadline for setting up a common hazardous waste management facility as directed by the National Green Tribunal.

The NGT had pointed out that Goa is among 17 states which do not have common facility for treatment, storage and disposal of hazardous waste.

There are about 1440 hazardous waste generating industrial units in the state located in the various industrial estates.

Industrial units generate around 26031 metric tonne of hazardous waste per year, of which 3046 metric tonne is of landfill quality, 18898 MT waste is incinerable, 1565 MT is recyclable and 2522 MT is utlisable.

Recyclable hazardous waste generated by the units is presently sent to facilities located within and outside the state, while the incinerable hazardous waste is disposed by sending to M/s Mumbai Waste Management Ltd, Taloja in Maharashtra.

The waste is also sent for co-processing at cement kilns.

A few big industrial units in the state have their own incinerator for hazardous waste. Deccan Fine Chemicals, a major generator of hazardous waste, has its own onsite liquid hazardous waste incinerator.

Nicomet Industries Ltd, which is based at the Cuncolim Industrial Estate, is also a major generator of hazardous waste. It has its own captive landfill site at the industrial estate.

The Central Pollution Control Board has categorised Goa as small state based on the quantum of landfillable hazardous waste it generates annually.

States generating less than 5,000 metric tonne of landfillable hazardous waste are categorised as small states.

Besides giving consent to operate to Ponda Envocare for the hazardous waste landfill site, the GSPCB also gave consent to a common biomedical waste treatment facility at the Kundaim Industrial Estate to Biotic Waste Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a unit located at the industrial estate.