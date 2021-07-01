Sattari students in pursuit of online class mirage

Online education has been hamstrung in Goa by poor Internet connectivity and unaffordability of parents to buy smartphones and Wi-Fi services for their children. Beginning today, The Navhind Times will carry a series on hurdles encountered by the

students and their parents on the road to online classes

ABDULLA KHAN | NT

Valpoi

Students from several villages in Sattari taluka have been grappling with poor Internet connectivity, which has put them in a predicament vis-à-vis online classes.

Online classes have been the only option for the students during these times of the coronavirus pandemic.

A random check with students and their parents brought to the fore how hollow are the tall claims of online education, at least in this taluka of North Goa district.

The e-learning mode has put the students and their parents in a quandary. Students rue about the Internet connectivity issues while their parents complain that they can’t afford the expensive smartphone.

“I get Internet connectivity and am attending online classes. But the lack of quietude and fluctuation in network make me miss my regular classroom learning,” says a student staying close to a garage in Honda village of the taluka.

A Fifth Standard student from Naneli, who lost his father to the pandemic, has been in a fix as his mother can’t afford to buy a smartphone.

“I have two sons both studying in school. The education department started online education for this academic year too. But recently I lost my husband. We don’t know as to how we will survive. From where will I get the money to buy a smartphone to my son?” asks the mother wiping her tears.

Even if some parents can afford to buy the gadget the students find it difficult to get the required connectivity.

A student who has got a smartphone says that BSNL network is very poor, preventing him from joining online classes.

The mother of another student says that last year they managed to get around the problem by relying on her neighbour’s phone and also worksheets provided by teachers.

But this year she cannot fall back upon these options.

“My husband is a daily-wage worker and it is not possible for us to buy the expensive smartphone. Besides, we don’t have proper network in our village,” she explains.

The Internet connectivity is so acute in some villages of the taluka that some students from Surla village have been trudging more than a kilometre to a location in the densely forested

area where the network is satisfactory.

“Owing to poor network in the village, we have been forced to go to the forest to get network so that we can access the Internet for e-learning,” laments a student from Surla.

Panch member of Surla village Suryakant Gaonkar confirms that the poor connectivity has compelled the students to trek to the forest to link up to online classes.

“In my village, students have no choice, but to travel to the forest areas where the network is good. But the fear of slithering snakes and wild animals lurks,” says Gaonkar, hoping that a mobile tower will be installed in the village at the earliest for better connectivity.

Similar situation prevails in most of the remote villages of the taluka that come under Nagargao, Savorde and Thane village panchayats.

Many parents have lost their jobs in the pandemic, and are in a financial morass. And buying a smartphone is a big bargain for them. The piquant situation has forced some children to turn their back on learning.

Headmaster of an aided school located at Khadki says that their students from Velgue, Panaswado, Shir, Karmali, Kumthol, Bandirwado villages do not get Internet connectivity.

“They have been travelling 10-15 km to get proper network so as to attend online classes,” he discloses.

Teachers have been trying to help out these students by giving out notes, the headmaster says, adding that without a teacher teaching them it becomes difficult for students to understand and grasp concepts.

It must be noted here that on Tuesday a group of students of Derode and Satre marched to the BSNL office protesting poor connectivity in their villages.

Citizens say that purchasing smartphones during the pandemic and making the gadgets Internet-ready is a challenge for the parents who have more than one child.

Some observers say that online education is possible only if network connectivity is good and the Internet service is made free for learning to registered students living in panchayat areas.

Apprised of the mobile network connectivity specifically in Surla village, Valpoi MLA and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane assures of taking up the matter with general manager of BSNL for installing a mobile tower as early as possible.

“I will contact Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for his kind intervention in this matter. I assure the people of Surla that we will resolve this on top priority,” he promises.