Dengue raises its ugly head in Vasco

NT NETWORK

Panaji

As Vasco is witnessing an upsurge in ‘suspected’ cases of dengue, the core committee of the state taskforce on vector-borne diseases will visit on Thursday the affected areas to take stock of the situation.

A senior health officer at the health services directorate told ‘The Navhind Times’ that a total of 20 suspected cases have been detected at Headland Sada and Vaddem in Vasco.

These cases were detected from June 21 to June 27.

The officer said that preliminary investigation by a local health officer has revealed that unsafe water collection and storage practices are the main reason for the upsurge in suspected dengue cases in these localities.

Breeding of mosquito larvae was detected at a few construction sites, she said, adding that the local health authorities have issued

notices to the concerned person under the relevant section of the Public Health Act.

The officer said that the core committee, which also consists of officials from different departments including the PWD, will try to find sustainable solutions as Vaddem and New Vaddem have been high-risk zones for dengue.

Last week 11 suspected cases of dengue were recorded under the jurisdiction of primary health centre, Chimbel, the officer informed.

The cases emerged mainly from Chinchwad in Chimbel, and Cardozwado and Santissimo Vaddo in Talegiao.

The officer clarified that currently there has been no outbreak of dengue in any part of the state.