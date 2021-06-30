Salvador do Mundo multipurpose ground inaugurated

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte inaugurated Salvador do Mundo multipurpose ground on Tuesday. The state-of-the-art ground with multipurpose facility has been constructed with the support of FC Goa and Sporting Club de Porvorim.

The facility was inaugurated in presence FC Goa CEO and co-owner Akshay Tandon, national football player Glan Martins and Salvador do Mundo sarpanch Sandip Salgaonkar.

Though the ground was inaugurated on Tuesday, it will be officially open for public from July 01.

“The facility has been created for the people of Salvador do Mundo and entire Porvorim area,” Khaunte said, and added that FC Goa has already tied up with the clubs at Porvorim wherein they will be mentoring the children to become international football players.

FC Goa CEO Akshay Tandon said that Salvador do Mundo panchayat and its officials were the first one to be ready to team up with FC Goa to set up this facility.

“We want that any Goan who has the ability to play football should be playing for FC Goa,” he

said.