Woman among 2 rescued from Mandovi River

NT NETWORK

Panaji

A woman and a man who had jumped into river Mandovi from the Mandovi bridge were rescued by local fishermen on Tuesday morning.

Police said that the woman (25) attempted to end her life owing to some family issues while the man (26) jumped to save her. The two are neighbours residing in Mardol-Ponda and were proceeding on a two-wheeler towards Panaji side. They are originally from Odisha, informed police.

It is learnt that the woman had gone to see her husband and a 2-year old daughter in Candolim area. When reached on the Mandovi bridge, the woman under some pretext asked the man to stop the two-wheeler. She got down, walked towards the bridge railing and jumped off into the river.

Seeing this, the man too jumped in order to save the woman. However, local fishermen, who were in the waters at that time, rescued the duo. Both were shifted to the GMC.