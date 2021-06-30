Two scooter-borne thieves snatch ornaments from two women

NT NETWORK

Margao

In a robbery that took place in broad daylight on Tuesday in Benaulim, two unknown youth came on a scooter and snatched gold ornaments, costing over Rs 5 lakh, from two women and fled from the site. One woman was injured in the incident.

As per police information, the two women were proceeding on a two-wheeler towards Benaulim and while they were on their way, they were robbed of their gold ornaments by two scooter-borne

persons.

According to Colva police, a woman, who was riding pillion, suffered injuries after they fell to the ground as the thieves snatched ornaments from their necks.

Police said that although the two women raised an alarm, the culprits managed to speed away on their scooter.

Police is learnt to have obtained CCTV footage from the area to zero in on the accused.

Colva police said that the two women were proceeding towards the ground at Benaulim on a scooter and two of them were chased by two unknown persons on another scooter.

As the accused reached closer to the scooter of the two victims, they laid their hands on the ornaments around the necks of the two women and escaped from the site.

Colva police is conducting investigation into the incident.