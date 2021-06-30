Salon operators urge CM to allow operations

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Goa Salon Owners Group, suggesting that salon services be given the status of essential services, has requested the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and district collectors to issue permission for opening of salons and barber shops across the state.

“We humbly submit to you that hair and beauty services are essential grooming services that are required by almost every person, unlike spa and massage services,” the group stated in their communiqué.

Presently, the salons and the barber shops in Goa have been shut due to the ongoing state-wide curfew.

It further stated that Goa has been under severe COVID-19 restrictions since April 29, 2021, and while most business and shops, as well as malls have been allowed to reopen and operate, salons and barber shops continue to be under closure, along with spas, massage parlours and gyms.

“We therefore request that salon services be looked at as a separate essential category,” the group added, pointing out, “If managed properly, a salon environment is a safe, low density environment, where services can be provided on a one-on-one basis, with adequate and simple precautions such as sanitisation, restricted occupancy and appointment-based service.”