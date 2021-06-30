Lokayukta to hear pending cases in slots to avoid overcrowding

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state Lokayukta justice (retd) Ambadas Joshi will hear pending cases under slot system for their fast disposal and to avoid congestion on the premises.

The Lokayukta has appealed to all complainants and respondents in various cases pending since 2017 to send a communication to the registrar by e-mail id [email protected] requesting for the next date of hearing.

As per the slot timing, a slot between July 22 and August 4 is fixed to hear cases of 2017 and prior. The cases filed in 2018 will be heard between August 5 and August 27. Those cases pending from 2019 will be heard on any working days from August 30 to December 31.

The e-mail, addressed to the registrar of the Institution of Goa Lokayukta shall contain the information regarding case number, previous date of hearing and next date for hearing on any working days within the given slot. The complainants and the respondents / opposite parties shall also furnish to the registrar their mobile numbers and email id for communication of next date.