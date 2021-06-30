Garbage clean-up undertaken on Salcete beaches

NT NETWORK

Margao

A day after officials from the tourism department visited the beaches along the Salcete coastline, garbage that had washed ashore mainly on Fatrade and Zalor beaches, was cleaned

up.

Earlier last week, several Salcete beaches had witnessed large amounts of garbage including plastic being deposited on the shores.

On Monday, the OSD to the tourism minister met the beach cleaning contractor after news that large amounts of garbage was deposited on the shores and that it was causing inconvenience. It is believed that the rough sea waters caused much of the garbage to be washed onto the shores. Residents also pointed to the need of clearing the garbage before the garbage made its way back into the water.

On Tuesday, taluka beaches saw a cleaner shore as the beach contractors took up cleaning of the stretch including the most affected areas of Fatrade and Zalor as well as other beach stretches of Benaulim and Cavelossim.

Last week, locals took to cleaning of the beach at Zalor and Fatrade and gathered around 200 bags of garbage including plastic cups, plates, spoons, sheets and other items.

Speaking about the meeting of the tourism officials, Carmona village sarpanch Allwyn Jorge said, “the beach stretch was inspected and the OSD to tourism minister under instructions from the tourism minister issued directions to the beach cleaning agency to clear all the garbage on the beach. The panchayat has also requested to maintain a check on the cleaning work by the agency since the government is paying huge fees to it.”