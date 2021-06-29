Alert soldiers thwart another drone attack in Jammu

PTI

Jammu

A fresh attempt to target a military installation here with drones was foiled by alert soldiers even as a preliminary probe into the attack by two unmanned aerial vehicles on the nearby IAF station by terrorists hours earlier on Sunday indicated the possible use of a cocktail of chemicals including RDX in the first of its kind incident in the country.

Investigators were yet to determine the flight path of the drones that dropped two bombs at the Indian Air Force station in the early hours of Sunday, causing minor injuries to two IAF personnel, sources said on Monday, as they scanned the CCTV footage, including from cameras installed on the boundary walls of the airport. However, all the CCTV cameras focused on the roadside, the sources added.

Officials said the drones that dropped the explosive material at the technical area of Jammu airport in the outskirts of the city were either flown back across the border or to some other destination during the night. The aerial distance from the Jammu airport to the international border is 14 km.

Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta also held a meeting with senior officials of Border Security Force and the state police

to chalk out a strategy to deal with the national security challenges posed by drones.

According to central security agencies, over 300 drones and unidentified flying objects have been sighted along the sensitive border with Pakistan post the August 5, 2019 abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, even as they grappled to find a suitable technology to check these lethal sky-floaters.

Army sentries at the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak military station in Jammu fired at the two drones that later disappeared, an incident that came hours after the nearby IAF station witnessed the first terror attack using quadcopters.

The first drone was spotted at around 11.45 pm on Sunday followed by another at 2.40 am the next day over the military station, which was targeted by terrorists in 2002 in which 31 people were killed including 10 children.

Officials said on Monday that alert Army troops fired nearly two dozen rounds in a bid to bring down the drones hovering over the Brigade headquarters of the military station.

“…Two separate drone activities were spotted over Ratnuchak-Kaluchak military area by alert troops,” Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said in a statement here.

He said a high alert was sounded immediately and Quick Reaction Teams engaged the drones with firing.

“Both the drones flew away. A major threat was thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops,” he said, adding the security forces are on high alert and the search operation is in progress.

The officials said the whole area outside the military station was cordoned off immediately and a massive search operation was going on when last reports were received.

Nothing objectionable has been found on the ground so far, the officials said.

The military station at Kaluchak has been on high alert ever since the 2002 terror attack. Military personnel, family members of Army men and civilians were among the 31 killed in the deadly attack. Forty-eight people were also injured.