State to open doors only for fully vaccinated tourists

Panaji

The state government said on Monday that only those tourists who have taken both the doses of the COVID vaccine will be permitted to enter Goa once tourism activities resume in the tourist heaven.

Speaking to media persons, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that taking of both the doses of the vaccine will be made mandatory for tourists for the entry into the state.

The fully vaccinated tourists will not have to carry RT-PCR negative certificate to enter the state, he maintained.

A few days back Sawant had said that tourism activities in Goa would not resume until all eligible beneficiaries in the state are vaccinated with the first jab.

The state has set the July 30 deadline to complete 100 per cent vaccination for all adults.

Meanwhile, Sawant said the government has sent a detailed report to the Centre as to how the state plans to spend the Rs 300 crore allocated by the Centre for celebrating 60 years of Goa’s Liberation.

“The report has gone from the state home department to the NITI Aayog. The fund of Rs 300 crore announced by the central government will come soon as the NITI Aayog has already sanctioned it,” Sawant said.

He further said that consultants have been appointed for centrally sponsored schemes on success rate based payment terms.

“The consultants will help the state government in preparing detailed project reports, so that the process can be streamlined,” he added.