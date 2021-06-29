Sidharth wants to fight assembly polls in Panaji

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Following the footsteps of the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Laxmikant Parsekar, Ramesh Tawadkar and Vinay Tendulkar, former Panaji MLA Sidharth Kunkalienkar on Monday expressed his desire to contest the 2022 state assembly elections.

“The BJP is a political party, which runs on the strength of its workers, And I am also a responsible worker of the party,” Kunkalienkar maintained, pointing out that he is interested in contesting the forthcoming assembly polls from the Panaji

constituency, if the party entrusts him with the said responsibility.

He also stated that he would work for current city legislator Atanasio Monserrate, if the party selects Monserrate as the Panaji candidate for the 2022 election.

Speaking about the collapse of an electric pole on the Atal Setu, Kunkalienkar said that if there is any misdoing as regards the construction of the particular bridge, then the government should order a probe into the same.

The former city MLA further said the authorities should also investigate as to why the works under the Smart City Mission in the capital city are not progressing any further.

“Nothing under this mission seem to be working in Panaji since I tendered my resignation as its director,” he observed, adding that projects like underground cabling, modernisation of electricity sub-stations, surveillance CCTV installation, waste management and parking management have suddenly stopped.