All Surla residents get first jab of COVID vaccine

NT NETWORK

Valpoi/Panaji

All residents of Surla village in Sattari taluka have taken the first jab of COVID vaccine, health officials have said.

In-charge of CHC Valpoi Dr Shyam Kankonkar said that their team vaccinated 218 people in the village on Sunday, making it a vaccination complete village.

During the ‘Tika Utsav’ many villagers had taken their first dose. The villagers not living in the village will take their dose wherever they live or work, he said.

The health workers visited the houses of those villagers, who had been unable to come to the inoculation centre, and vaccinated them.

The health department managed to achieved the feat through vaccine advocacy, faith-building and community mobilisation, said health officials who worked in the village.

Health authorities pulled out all the stops to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries living in the village get its first dose of the vaccine.

Some of the reluctant villagers were exhorted by health workers to take the COVID vaccine.

Panch member Suryakant Gawas said the beneficiary villagers have taken the shot.

“We have managed to cover all the people living in this village. But a few villagers working in towns have been unable to come for vaccination. I am sure they will take the vaccine wherever they live,” said Gawas, who was seen with health workers who convinced the villagers to take the jab.

Some of the villagers were inoculated during the first drive of ‘Tika Utsav’ held in April, while the remaining people were vaccinated on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday lauded the people of Surla village as it moved towards vaccinating all eligible persons at least with one dose of the anti-COVID vaccine.

“The people of Surla village have set an example by nearing completion of the first dose of COVID vaccination of its population. This is a significant achievement as we strive towards our goal of 100% vaccination envisioned by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji,” Rane tweeted.

As per the latest statistics of the central government, till date 8,91, 368 cumulative doses have been administered in Goa which include 7,80,240 people who have received first dose of the vaccine and 1,11,128 who received both the doses of the vaccine.