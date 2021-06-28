Sublime Subs guide Italy into last eight

London: With three exquisite touches of control, technique and finishing, Federico Chiesa ended 95 minutes of Italian frustration.

This record-breaking team is off to the quarterfinals of the European Championship with a defense that finally allowed a goal after more than 19 hours but with a national team-record 12th straight victory.

After breezing through the group stage at Euro 2020, Italy were made to fight for their 2-1 victory over Austria on Saturday in a last-16 game that came to life in extra time.

It was Roberto Mancini’s substitutes who made the difference with the goals from Chiesa and Matteo Pessina at Wembley Stadium.

“We needed some fresh energy,” Mancini said, “and the guys who came on were brilliant.”

An unmarked Chiesa brought down Leonardo Spinazzola’s high cross with his head, controlled the bouncing ball with his right boot and then used his other foot to shoot low into the net.

The goal rolled the clock back 25 years to when European Championship games were last played in England and his father Enrico Chiesa scored for Italy. Euro ‘96, however, ended in the group stage for Italy.

Now it’s onto a quarterfinal meeting in Munich on Friday against the winner of Sunday’s match between defending champion Portugal and top-ranked Belgium.

Individual skill produced the breakthrough from Chiesa. Italy’s second was more about calmness in a goalmouth scramble. Pessina, who came on midway through the second half, sent the ball into the far corner of the net in the 105th minute.

The group spirit was clear in the raw emotion of the goal celebrations as teammates collapsed on Pessina, a late injury replacement in the squad.

Italy were also celebrating in extra time after setting a world record for minutes played without conceding a goal in international soccer.

The previous record was also Italy’s and was set with goalkeeper Dino Zoff in the team.

The Italians went 1,143 minutes between 1972 and 1974 without allowing a goal.

But Italy soon conceded for the first time in 1,168 minutes, from a set piece in the 114th minute when Sasa Kalajdzic headed the ball in from a corner.

The Austrian comeback ended there, however, and Italy held on for their 31st straight unbeaten match another national team record.

Austria took 63 minutes for their first shot, then found the net two minutes later.

Alaba headed the ball across the penalty area and Marko Arnautovic nodded the ball past Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

But the video review showed Arnautovic’s right boot was offside.