RACE TO GOLDEN BOOT

CRISTIANO RONALDO (5 GOALS)

Record-breaking man of Euro 2020, Ronaldo, has been in top-notch form so far, netting five goals in the group stage. The Portugal captain scored a late double against Hungary, one goal against Germany, and another brace against France to lead his side to last 16. Moreover, the Juventus striker has an assist to his name.

PATRIK SCHICK (4 GOALS)

He will be remembered for a long time for THAT goal against Scotland in their tournament opener. The Czech Republic striker has scored four goals so far as the Czech reached quarterfinals. He scored twice against Scotland and netted a goal each against Croatia and Netherlands.

ROMELU LUKAKU (3 GOALS)

Belgian striker Lukaku carried his Serie A scoring form to this edition of the European Championship, slotting three goals in as many games so far to lead Belgium’s charge into the knockout stages. He scored a brace against Russia before adding a late goal in the third game against Finland in the final group game.

EMILE FORSBERG (3 GOALS)

Sweden’s Emil Forsberg has also scored three goals en route to leading Sweden to last 16. He netted one against Slovakia and registered a brace against Poland.

GEORGINIO WIJNALDUM (3 GOALS)

Netherlands skipper’s tournament came to life in their last group game against North Macedonia, scoring an impressive brace. Earlier in the tournament, he netted one against Ukraine.