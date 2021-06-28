Felix Barreto, a true legend

Armando Colaco

Way back in the sixties, a talented defender from the village of Chinchinim caught the eyes of our former coach late Joseph Rathnam, thanks to his rock-solid defending. He was Felix Barreto.

Felix joined the Dempo Sports Club with another talented defender Socorro Coutinho and they formed a reliable defensive pair that served the club and later the state for many years.

Felix was a simple, humble and straightforward person. He became a legend in every sense of the word. He had the knack of encouraging youngsters at Dempo Sports Club as players including Rosario Rodrigues, Armando Colaco, Francis D’Souza, Dionisio Trindade and Alex Miranda would testify.

He was not just a great player on the field but a terrific motivator off the field. Whenever he got the chance, he spoke of positivity. It was a thrill to hear his words.

Dempo are grateful to have had his services for 12 years from 1968 when he joined the club from Shantilal SC to 1980 when he decided to retire. During his time at the club, he helped Dempo win some major trophies like the Rovers Cup, Stafford Challenge Cup, Nizam Gold Cup and Bandodkar Gold Trophy.

Despite several offers, he chose to continue with Dempo till he decided to call it a day.

The Dempo stalwart passed away on Sunday morning, after a brief illness. He will be missed, not only by his sons Rivelino and Platino and their families, but also by his vast circle of friends.

(The writer is a former head coach of Dempo Sports Club)