Czech choke Netherlands for a place in quarters

10-man Netherlands undone by second half goals from Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick

Budapest: Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick scored second-half goals to take the Czech Republic into the Euro 2020 quarterfinals as they took advantage of a red card for the Netherlands to upset their more fancied opponents and win 2-0 in Budapest on Sunday.

Schick made sure of the Czechs’ surprise success with a close-range finish 10 minutes from fulltime, in front of a capacity crowd that provided a deafening wall of noise at the Puskas Arena for most of an absorbing last-16 contest.

It was a calamitous outcome for the Dutch, who imploded after Matthijs de Ligt was sent off for a cynical handball 10 minutes into the second half, and they will now face some serious soul searching.

De Ligt was sent off after a VAR review by Russian referee Sergei Karasev after punching away the ball as he tumbled to the ground in a tussle with Schick.

Before that pivotal moment, the Dutch had looked to get on top of their opponents with their overlapping runs and passing ability, but a moment of madness from their 21-year-old centre back swung the balance of the contest towards the Czechs, who needed no second invitation to grab the initiative.

The Czechs are now through to face a quarter-final clash with Denmark in Baku on Saturday, turning around their Euro 2020 fortunes having only reached the knockout phase after finishing third in their group.