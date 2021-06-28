Croats look to inflict pain on Spain; France face spirited Swiss

Copenhagen: Spain will face their sternest test yet in the last 16 from Croatia, led by a sensational Luka Modric who keeps raging against the dying of the light.

The champagne football certainly flowed in Spain’s 5-0 win over Slovakia as coach Luis Enrique had promised after dull draws with Sweden and Poland but his side had the luck of facing an accommodating opponent and Croatia will not be so generous.

Croatia will need the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Modric at his best, as winger Ivan Perisic was ruled out of the clash and possibly the rest of the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19 and going into a 10-day isolation.

Spain’s players know Modric all too well after nine magical seasons with Real Madrid although they will not be able to count on any inside information on the midfielder as Luis Enrique decided not to include any Real players in his squad.

Spain may benefit from a smoother pitch at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium, after complaining about the surface at Seville’s La Cartuja. Being away from a sometimes impatient home crowd could also be a boon.

Meanwhile, world champions France face mounting injuries as they prepare to face a spirited Switzerland in their Euro 2020 Round of 16 match Monday, with coach Didier Deschamps struggling for options.

Deschamps, attempting to become the first man to win World Cups and Euros both as player and coach, may be struggling with fit defenders but he has won back a striker.

Karim Benzema, who was recalled to the national team for the tournament after a nearly six-year absence, scored twice against Portugal.

The French have also never lost to the Swiss in a competitive game. While they are very familiar with the latter stages of a tournament, their opponents have not reached a quarter-final of a major tournament in 67 years, ever since the 1954 World Cup which they hosted.

Switzerland qualified as one of the best third-placed teams. The winners will play the winners of the Round of 16 ties between Spain and Croatia.