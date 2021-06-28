July Would Test Goa’s Anti-Covid Defences

About three lakhs students from KG to PG stages would be extremely vulnerable in July 2021 if they step out

Nandkumar Kamat

If pandemic is all about disease epidemiology and if epidemiology is all about the numbers and equations, then the numbers and modeling equations are favoring the adult population in Goa for July 2021. We cannot be so sure about half a million non-infected and non-vaccinated population below 18 years. It is highly possible that the presumptive third wave may preferentially single out and specifically target these young persons including newly born babies, babbling toddlers to pre-teens and teens. About three lakhs students from KG to PG stages would be extremely vulnerable in July 2021 if they step out.

Already Goa possesses three presumptive solid lines of defense against third wave among the above 18 years old population to slow down the dreaded superfast spreading Delta plus or any similar novel variant of concern (VOC). Our first line of defense is of the people who have got infected and cured- the virus will not cause any serious impact on them again. The second line of defense would be those who have already received both the doses of vaccine. The virus may infect them, but they would fight it out and make it weaker. The third line of defense which is not as strong as the first two would be of all those who had received a single dose of vaccine- the virus would not find it easy to kill them. As on June 26, 165883 people had got infected and 160247 had been cured. By June 27, 2021, morning 105658 had received both the anti-Covid-19 vaccine shots and 622520 people had received only a single shot. Now we can add the first two numbers- those with natural immunity and those who developed immunity post vaccination- add 160247 to 105658 and we get the magic figure of 265905 in a UID based population of 1586250 as on December 31, 2020. This is a verifiable level of practical herd immunity mostly among the adults at present and it is going to act as a solid wall against the novel and more infectious and superfast spreading variants among above 18 years population groups.

The new variant would try to infect even the 6,22,520 people who received a single dose of vaccine till June 27 morning. If we add this number to two solid lines of defense then we have for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in Goa a fully verifiable adult population of 888425 (or 56 percent of Goa’s total UID based population or 89 percent of total above 18 years population) which would determine the future course of pandemic in July 2021. A little more cooperation, a little more patience and discipline by the people in July and we can see the pandemic ending as an endemic. Finally, Goa seems to be slowly coming out of the woods and my analysis Covid-19 morbidity and mortality indicates that the economy can be fully opened by the end of October 2021.

Success in vaccination may finally save Goa if people show some discipline in July. The third wave can be invited in Goa only if the vaccinated people behave irresponsibly and abandon covid19 appropriate behaviour. But like the Goa education department did recently by coercing the teachers by sending a message to get vaccinated the decision to take a single or both shots of any anti Covid-19 vaccine must be purely voluntary because if the government begins to force the citizens to take anti Covid-19 or any other vaccine or drug or treatment then it must also be ready to bear the costs and consequences arising out of any adverse effects. And there is a total conspiracy of silence on reporting of post vaccination adverse effects.

Colonialism has made Goa a complex genetic mosaic of human genes and there is a section of immunosuppressed population which cannot be fundamentally vaccinated. But vaccines slow down the virus and reduce mortality. We have no exit strategy without effective vaccines. Scientists know that they need to buy time by slowing down the SARS-COV-2 variants with vaccines. Vaccination is all about buying more time till a single shot polyvalent universal vaccine against all coronaviruses is ready in two years. After excluding half a million population below the age of 18 years, the mass adult vaccination target of Goa was about a million people.

Goa has already crossed an important threshold in vaccine-based immunogenicity against Covid-19 by completing more than 728178 single dose (about 72 percent of adult population) and 105658 double dose (about 11 percent of adult population) accounting for total 833836 doses as on morning of June 27, 2021. This would slow down any new variant and reduce the mortality. The government needs to act immediately on violation of Covid-19 SOPs by three lakhs private automobile owners, mostly drivers of cars and jeeps because a substantial number of these could be nonstationary sources of spreading the SARS-COV-2 variants all over the state. Most of these air conditioned vehicles have become incubation factories for the low temperature loving variants. The drivers keep the AC unit running with the windows shut, blatantly avoid wearing masks and do not keep the front seats empty. Samples of Coronavirus RNA would be found in many of these air conditioned private vehicles. For some strange cultural reasons and inexplicable compulsions, the people of Goa are not in a hurry to create the ideal conditions to end the pandemic. The minimum expected from every citizen irrespective of the infection, recovery from Covid-19 or the vaccination status, is to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour after stepping out of the house in July.

To end the pandemic people need to wear clean double masks- N-95 mask to cover the nose and a larger cloth mask on the outside. All must avoid indoor air conditioned places, maintain a social distance of more than two meters, avoid crowding in public places, do frequent hand washing, frequently drink warm fluids, and eat a healthy, nutritious diet. More than five lakhs Goans are estimated to have come out on June 24 simultaneously to celebrate – ‘sanjao’ or the Roman catholic feast of Saint John the Baptist and the Hindu ecotheological and ecofeminist festival of ‘Vadapunav” the worship of the sacred banyan tree- Ficus benghalensis.

If spikes in new Covid19 positive cases are reported from June 27 to July 8 then we can conclude that it could be the effect of these mass gatherings. Spikes in new cases can be identified from June 27 if the number exceeds 305 per day or the mean number of cases from June 11 to 24, 2021 the period before the festivals. Any number above 500 would raise serious questions about how people have begun to view the pandemic situation. July must stress on at least half a million second doses of vaccine to end the pandemic. Goa’s defenses against Covid-19 would be tested in July.