LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (28/06/2021)

Parking Woes In Margao

For most of us living in the coastal villages a weekly visit to Margao city is a must to stock up on supplies, entertainment or to seek medical advice. But driving into town is a pain for car owners as they hardly manage to find a vacant parking slot. Besides the designated parking areas people park their cars in the middle of the road inconveniencing both oncoming traffic and people looking to park their vehicles. Many a time a wrongly parked vehicle backing out bumps into a pedestrian causing bodily harm. To disincentivise people from outside arriving in 4 wheelers the Margao Municipal Corporation should levy a congestion tax on car owners and make all parking paid as is done in major cities across the world.The situation is so bad during peak hours that one has to park one’s vehicle at 2 kms away from the intended destination. Augmenting the public transport system with frequent trips possibly by using electric buses would ease matters to some extent, this would also reduce pollution.

Vinay Dwivedi, Benaulim

Vendors Outside GMC Occupying Govt Land

It is learnt that the authorities have reportedly served notice to around forty-odd vendors operating outside the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim asking them to vacate the place within two days. It is understood that the area in which the vendors are carrying out their business activities belongs to the government. It is a fact that the area in front of the GMC hospital is sensitive and the vendors need to be removed as it is also a busy road junction. However it is pertinent to note that these vendors who mostly sell fruits are advantageous to those visiting the hospital. Visitors to the hospital can buy fruits for their relatives or loved ones who are admitted in the hospital since there is no market in the vicinity of the hospital. It is understood that these vendors have been operating there for several years. The timing of the eviction notice also does not seem appropriate. Many Goans are finding it difficult to make both ends meet due to the pandemic. Many have lost their jobs and have taken up farming while others have been selling fruits and vegetables. If the vendors are evicted now they will add to the growing number of Goans who are facing hardships. It is not very clear as to when the pandemic will end. It would hence be desirable for the authorities to allot an alternative site for these vendors which is not far from the hospital and away from the main road.

ADELMO FERNANDES, VASCO

Goa Must Fortify Its Borders

For a state that continues to reel under severe economic setbacks, it is essential that the Goa government envisages ways and means to augment its financial resources. With the pandemic-related restrictions hampering normal operations in almost all sectors which could otherwise supplement additional income for the state, it becomes all the more essential that fresh avenues for generating revenue are scouted for. In the last few decades, besides mining and tourism, Goa hasn’t had much to show by way of revenue-generating strengths. With mining already in the doldrums, it is tourism that the state has been looking up to for ‘salvation’. Despite several agitations, when casino operations in the state have been touted as an inevitable aspect of tourism in Goa, one can well gauge the state’s over-dependency on the tourism industry. But the pandemic situation in Goa denies the government the luxury of lifting all curbs imposed on unrestricted movement within the state. Moreover, with the threat of the ‘Delta Plus’ variant of COVID-19 looming large over the neighbouring states, Goa cannot but fortify its borders by enforcing stringent measures at the checkposts, which will further dwindle the tourist footfalls in the state. Hence it is of utmost importance that the state government shows the resourcefulness to capitalize on the opportunities to strengthen its economy. A constipation of ideas will only push Goa further into a state of despair. So far it is only through taxations on various services offered that the state has been able to sustain itself. The hike in fuel prices is a stark reality that one cannot deny! With cresting unemployment that has come as an inexorable consequence of the pandemic, the populace cries for relief beseeching the government to come to its aid. But, for this to happen, the state has to neutralize its ‘financial vulnerability’. This will only come through sustained efforts by the government to enhance its earnings. It is in this context that reports in a section of the press about the decision by the state cabinet to hand over unused school buildings and land to non-profit making institutions and social groups for a nominal fee should be seen.

PACHU MENON, Margao