Unease Of Doing Business

GIDC needs to take proactive steps to shift to online mode

Almost six months after the Goa Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) announced it would offer 17 of its services online as a part of ease of doing business, little or no progress has been made in that direction. The GIDC’s promise had come in the wake of the state slipping five ranks—from 19th position in the previous ranking to 24th position in the latest ranking— announced by the central government in September last year. It would be misleading the industry if the GIDC seeks to explain its failure on the ground that its services have been affected because of the prevalence of the coronavirus pandemic. The businesses who have to deal with the reality have found that the online services are not working because most of the employees of the GIDC are not tech savvy and hence unable to deliver on the promise.

Rather than providing online services, the GIDC officials continue to provide offline services, which has made obtaining approvals and clearances a time-consuming affair. The 17 services that were sought to be provided online included transfer of plot, services relating to water bill, lease, house tax payment, NOC for cutting trees, surrender of plot, among others. With no progress made in switching over to online mode in reality most of the work continues to be done manually by the officials of the corporation. The president of the Goa State Industries Association Damodar Kochkar is of the opinion that the corporation is short on manpower and its staff is not trained to provide online services. The GIDC staff find it easier to work manually because they lack training in providing online services. Internet connectivity and lack of computers are other issues that need to be addressed.

The captains of industry in the state are of the opinion that the move to promote ease of doing business was losing impetus with the GIDC failing to deliver on its much-hyped promise of single-window clearance. What is surprising is that the state’s ‘ease of doing business’ ranking in 2020 slipped five places despite its claim of initiating IT reforms and managing a 90 percent compliance score in the business reform action plan of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade which released the ranking. It is lamentable that even less developed states like Uttar Pradesh improved their position in the ease of doing business ranking. The industry blames the antiquated and lackadaisical attitude of the GIDC as a reason for slippages in ease of doing business. The GIDC continues to encounter glitches in achieving seamless service in granting construction licence and building occupancy certificate. There is no proper coordination among the various government departments that are involved in granting the licences, as a result of which the corporation is finding it difficult to provide the services.

Businesses are worried that owing to the absence of ease of doing business, the GIDC has been unsuccessful in attracting investments to the state, which could have gone a long way in economic recovery and creation of jobs. According to the industry, let alone providing online services, the corporation could not even switch to the digital mode of doing work.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant needs to intervene in an effective manner to make the state improve on ease of doing business. The ease of doing business is not the only area in which Goa has lost in rankings. Over the last one decade or so, Goa has been slipping in rankings in various sectors. Every time the issue is highlighted, the government has been making various announcements to put the state back in the reckoning and improve its rankings. But these announcements remain on paper in most cases and are hardly implemented. The government cannot blame COVID-19 for its poor showing as Goa is not the only state that is affected by the pandemic. The GIDC is a vital interface for attracting investments. Other states have improved a lot in offering online services to investors. If Goa lags behind, it will lose investments. As lack of infrastructure, training and internet connectivity are the reasons for Goa’s slippages, the government must resolve those problems immediately.