Why petrol price @ Rs 100 is not about oil bonds

By DM Deshpande

Every time oil prices increases in India, there is a raging debate on who is responsible and what has caused the spurt. Retail oil prices have a long and chequered history in India. They were officially controlled by the government and India has always depended on imported oil for a large measure. Even now the country imports more than 80 per cent of its requirements.

Before the economic reforms began in the nineties, stable diesel prices were very crucial for inflation management. To be sure, even now the oil prices do have a ripple effect on inflation. That is the reason why the RBI is also suggesting lowering of taxes to the government.

The petrol and diesel price have breached the Rs100 mark in several states. Here are some of the primary reasons for the breach:

International oil prices have gone up in recent months.

Oil bonds issued in the past are now responsible for current high oil rates.

The dollar has strengthened leading to higher prices.

Leading oil producers viz. the OPEC nations have decided to continue with production cuts even as there are early signs of demand recovery as several nations have begun opening up their economies.

High rates of taxes have lead to high retail prices.

Although international oil prices have risen in the last six months a closer look will reveal the extent of the rise in rates. Average increase in prices of Indian basket of crude is only $12 per barrel. In fact, at $71 per barrel, they are 40 per cent lower from their peak level of 2013. Whereas the petrol per litre cost has breached Rs100 mark now, it was only Rs 76 in 2013 when global crude cost was $110 per barrel. Hence, though the world oil prices have hardened to some extent, the rise in pump prices is disproportionately high in India. All short term forecasts predict that the global oil prices are set to rise.

Whether oil bonds contributed significantly to the rise in prices needs an examination. Oil bonds are issued by the government to oil marketing companies. Petrol prices were deregulated in 2010 and the diesel prices in 2014.

During the regulated price regime, governments have issued these bonds in lieu of cash for the subsidies given to customers. All governments have subsidised oil in India either by paying cash subsidies or by way of bonds. Not only governments are strapped for cash, such payments will also result in widening the fiscal deficit. Bonds are typically of 15 to 20 years tenure carrying interest rates.

However, contrary to what is claimed, only Rs10,000 crores worth oil bonds need to be redeemed in 2021 according to budget papers. In addition, the government has been paying Rs 10,000 crores annually for over a decade according to written replies in Rajya sabha. There is no redemption slated for 2022. Just to put it in perspective, the Budget 2021 provides for an expenditure of over Rs 34.8 trillion!

It is true that the dollar has strengthened against the rupee but not so steeply as to warrant a huge spurt in oil prices. It is also a fact that major oil producers have continued with production cuts. And gradually restoring normal production may not dampen the global oil prices considering the pickup in demand as economies open worldwide.

Hence, finally it boils down to hefty taxes that are mainly responsible for high petrol and diesel prices in India. In every rupee paid by the customer, the share of taxes is 58 paise in case of petrol whereas in case of diesel it is 52 paise. In the wake of the pandemic, oil prices slumped to their all time low of $19 per barrel. Instead of passing on the benefit to customers, the government chose to hike duties on petrol and diesel. In a way, that was justifiable since the government’s revenues too took a hit. But now the scales are tilted in favour of slashing duties.

Why are governments-both central and the states-reluctant to reduce taxes? That is because they are hugely dependent on tax revenues accruing on sale of petrol and its products. The central government has collected over Rs 3.89 lakh crore from excise duty collections and cess in 2020-21. Most of this comes from the sale of petrol and diesel. This is a massive 62 per cent jump over the previous year’s figure.

States too collected over Rs two lakh crore from VAT levied on petroleum products. How skewed are states’ revenues can be gauged from the fact that nearly 30 per cent of collections are from VAT levied on just two products-alcohol and petroleum.

Though petrol prices are deregulated the fact is that the oil marketing companies are owned by the government. Prices are to be revised on a daily basis. Yet in March and April no upward revision of petrol prices took place owing to elections in four states and a union territory. Even when the international prices were going up, retail prices were slashed more than a couple of times in March. According to data from Care Ratings, the month of May, therefore, saw oil companies hiking prices 16 times.

There is a case for lowering taxes on oil both by the centre and states.

The author has four decades of experience in higher education teaching and research. He is the former first vice-chancellor of ISBM University, Chhattisgarh.