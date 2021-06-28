Turbulence in Goa’s minor ports

Amidst the reopening of the economy from the COVID-19 second wave, the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways proposes to speed up development of the port sector by replacing the existing Indian Port Act 1908 with the new Indian Port Act 2021.

The draft India Port Bill 2021, is therefore up for inspection presently with the union government inviting suggestions from states and stakeholders. Two coastal states, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have stoutly opposed the draft bill and urged other coastal states to do the same.

Both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have pointed out that the draft bill encroaches on state powers in regulating minor ports which so far have been out of central control. While Tamil Nadu has about 85 notified minor ports, Andhra Pradesh has about seven minor ports. In both the state the minor ports are passageways for freight and important revenue earners.

Meanwhile in Goa, the Captain of Ports, Panaji, has sought local industry feedback on the draft bill which it plans to study and compile before sending its suggestions to the center. The state has five notified minor ports of Panaji, Tiracol, Betul, Charpora and Talpona, of which the Panaji port is the busiest with the maximum traffic.

All the five ports together earned revenue of Rs 6.9 crore in the previous financial year, according to the website of the Captain of Ports. Cargo traffic handled by the minor ports was 14,994 tons in 2020-21 (until December 2020), as per the Economic Survey.

Goa’s minor ports located in the scenic rivers of the state remain quiet and leisurely despite the changes wrought by urbanization. Excluding the Panaji port which has the casinos, river cruises, ferry boats, and cruise boats, the other four minor ports have limited traffic.

According to stakeholders in the tourism industry, the minor ports can play a major role in nautical tourism and help in attracting a better crowd of tourists to the state.

Barge owner and formerly trustee on the board of Mormugao Port Trust, Chandrakant Gawas, says that as a businessman he is expects the draft port bill to have a beneficial impact on the state economy.

“Increasingly port development is through central funds. States do not have the kind of funds needed for creation of port infrastructure. The Panaji port is not functioning. Until few years back the port received ships but now no ships arrive at the Panaji port. With funding support from the center the port can play an important role in boosting logistics industry and earning revenue for the state,” believes Gawas.

He is opinion that, the fear of minor ports losing their autonomy is exaggerated. “Minor ports will continue to be run by states. The state must not allow its authority to be undermined,” says Gawas.

Atul Jadhav, chairman, CII-Goa, points out that, the draft bill will result in meeting a longstanding demand of state maritime board. It will also lead to uniform laws for all ports in India. On the other hand, the state government must ensure that it does not lose control of minor ports. “The local community knows best what is good for the state,” says Jadhav.

As per the draft India Port Bill 2021, each state has to set up a maritime board to oversee the functioning of minor ports. The maritime board will oversee the development of the minor ports , exercise supervision and control over all works. It will be the licensing authority for infrastructure and services, regulate and control navigation within the port and frame port tariff.

“The state Maritime Board must ensure transparency while exercising its powers and discharging functions,” says the draft bill. The draft bill says that, the state maritime board will be the deciding authority for disputes and will have the same powers as vested in the civil court under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (5 of 1908.).

The draft bill reveals that, the adjudicating board of the major port of the state shall be the Appellate Tribunal for the state board. Further the Maritime State Development Council, a central body headed by the port minister, will be the regulatory authority over state maritime boards.

As of now six coastal states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have set up maritime boards, of which the Gujarat Maritime Board is the oldest having been established in November 3, 1981. Andhra Pradesh is the last state to set up a maritime board with the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board established in December 16, 2019.

Meanwhile the Goa Maritime Board is work-in-progress for several years now. According to government sources the state is nearly ready to have its own maritime board with the proposal approved by the Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant and the file awaiting clearance from the law department.