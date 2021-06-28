Tendency to blame doctors for mishaps: National Commission

By Adv. Jatin Ramaiya

Baby Vani Bhattacharya, age five, through her father Partha Sarthi Bhattacharaya approached the National Consumer Disputes Commission complaining of medical negligence by Dr Dutta and a nursing home in Janakpuri, New Delhi.

As per the complainant negligence of the doctor and the nursing home lead to delivery of hydrocephalus baby. Hydrocephalus is condition in which fluid accumulates in the brain enlarging the head and sometimes causing brain damage. According the complainant mother since her first child was autistic she requested the doctor to take precaution and carryout diagnostic tests to avoid any physical or mental defect to her second child.

During the nine months of pregnancy the mother was under antenatal care of Dr Dutta. She said that, after the first ultrasound (USC) the doctor never advised a second USC and that hydrocephalus could have been easily diagnosed during early pregnancy and timely aborted.

The complainant mother said that, the baby because of her condition had to undergo hospitalizations, treatments and surgeries at a tender age including implant of shunt through her head to her stomach. Therefore, she claimed compensation of Rs two crore with interest @ 24 per cent from the doctor and the nursing home.

Both the nursing home and the doctor rejected any liability. They said that the first USG was conducted on April 13 2013 and the baby was found to be normal. The mother was advised triple test and USG at 16 weeks of pregnancy but refused. However later on she brought a USG report which reported the baby as normal.

Further the mother was irregular in ANC check-up and did not follow the instructions. She was called for anomaly scan after three weeks but she came after 5 ½ weeks after which it became too late to terminate the pregnancy. The complainant did not file any medical certificate about the anomaly. The doctor submitted that to mislead the commission the complainant intentionally did not file the discharge summary of mother and the newborn which mention the head circumference.

In the immunization card the baby’s head circumference was written. The counsel further argued that if it was congenital hydrocephalus, the baby had a large head and the normal vaginal delivery was not possible.

The National Commission decided to reject the complaint observing that, the mother was late for checkup. “Even if there was any anomaly the termination of pregnancy was not legally allowed in India after 20 weeks. If the enlargement of head in this case was started before 20 weeks, the size of head would have been grossly enlarged and it could be easily detected at the birth,” said the Commission.

“When a patient dies or suffers some mishap, there is a tendency to blame the doctor. Things have gone wrong and, therefore, somebody must be punished for it. However, it is well known that even the best professionals sometimes have failures. A lawyer cannot win every case in his professional career but surely he cannot be penalized for losing a case provided he appeared in it and made his submissions”

The Commission held that Dr Dutta had advised proper diagnostic tests during pregnancy to rule out anomaly. “It was a reasonable degree of skill and knowledge and therefore he cannot be held guilty of negligence by any stretch of imagination.”